Grid Dynamics (GDYN) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is one of 318 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Grid Dynamics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Grid Dynamics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Grid Dynamics Competitors 2160 11328 21170 607 2.57

Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.78%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 11.98%. Given Grid Dynamics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grid Dynamics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $111.28 million -$12.60 million 119.86 Grid Dynamics Competitors $1.90 billion $320.23 million 52.76

Grid Dynamics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grid Dynamics. Grid Dynamics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics’ rivals have a beta of -21.20, meaning that their average share price is 2,220% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -8.53% 3.61% 3.33% Grid Dynamics Competitors -39.81% -62.75% -3.61%

Summary

Grid Dynamics rivals beat Grid Dynamics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, and financial services sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

