Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.40 Million

Analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report $41.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.50 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $22.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $165.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $198.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

In other Grid Dynamics news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,174.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,927 shares of company stock valued at $5,297,046 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 0.85. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

