Grin (GRIN) One Day Volume Hits $4.06 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Grin has a market capitalization of $28.62 million and $4.06 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,025.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.48 or 0.06294271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00435107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.38 or 0.01545917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00152070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.70 or 0.00650103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00440812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006521 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00040405 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 75,535,920 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.