Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,825 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 141,246 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Groupon worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRPN. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $1,539,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,201 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $16,718,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.88. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

GRPN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

