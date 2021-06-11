Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,825 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 141,246 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Groupon worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRPN. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $1,539,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,201 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $16,718,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Groupon stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.88. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71.
GRPN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.