Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Shares Down 3.1%

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 40,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 86,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.68 price target on shares of Grown Rogue International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -654.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17.

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Grown Rogue International Inc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates.

