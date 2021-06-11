(GRT.TO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:GRT)

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of (GRT.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for (GRT.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$2.69. The firm had revenue of C$95.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.80 million.

(GRT.TO) has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About (GRT.TO)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

