Grumpy.finance Trading Down 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $15,420.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grumpy.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00022561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.05 or 0.00834933 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00046011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00087469 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,756,702,593,418 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.