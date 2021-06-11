Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

OMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

OMAB stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.07. 460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.49. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 64.9% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

