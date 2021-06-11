Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OMAB. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $53.38 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.85, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.