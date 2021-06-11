GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:GOTU traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698,406. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of -1.19. GSX Techedu has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

