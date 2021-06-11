GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOTU. Nomura upgraded GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE GOTU traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. 128,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,698,406. GSX Techedu has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of -1.19.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

