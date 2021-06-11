Gulden Price Reaches $0.0262 on Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $14.29 million and approximately $63,771.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.00434858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 546,465,947 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

