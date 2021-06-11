Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,505 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.63% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIFI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 142,945 shares in the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIFI stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $57.56 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 22.44%.

In other Gulf Island Fabrication news, CEO Richard W. Heo acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,991.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

