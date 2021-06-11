GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Short Interest Update

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the May 13th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,529,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSPE remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 370,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,821. GulfSlope Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

Get GulfSlope Energy alerts:

GulfSlope Energy Company Profile

GulfSlope Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 3 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for GulfSlope Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GulfSlope Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.