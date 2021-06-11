GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Short Interest Update

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the May 13th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,529,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GSPE remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 370,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,821. GulfSlope Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.
GulfSlope Energy Company Profile
