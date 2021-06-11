Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 122 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.65 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,503.35 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,289.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

