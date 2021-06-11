H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Up 1,307.7% in May

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 1,307.7% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HCYT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 239,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,270. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.83. H-CYTE has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.99.
