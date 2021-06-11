H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Up 1,307.7% in May

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 1,307.7% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HCYT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 239,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,270. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.83. H-CYTE has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute biologics for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

