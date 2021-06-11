Hacken Token (HAI) One Day Volume Tops $1.11 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $37.54 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00056852 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00164227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00193518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.04 or 0.01143236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.26 or 1.00464082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,331,676 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.