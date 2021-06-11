Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of HSNGY stock remained flat at $$20.73 during trading on Friday. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.16. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $21.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.7082 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

