Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of HSNGY stock remained flat at $$20.73 during trading on Friday. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.16. Hang Seng Bank has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $21.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.7082 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.