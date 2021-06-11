HAPI Price Reaches $67.32 on Exchanges (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. HAPI has a market capitalization of $12.13 million and $1.56 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for $67.32 or 0.00179400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00062151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00022669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.21 or 0.00837277 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00046046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00087403 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 231,621 coins and its circulating supply is 180,223 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

