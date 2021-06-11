HARD Protocol Market Cap Tops $61.83 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002619 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 39.2% against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $61.83 million and approximately $114.02 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00059975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00174267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00195287 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.68 or 0.01192700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,041.91 or 1.00026771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002716 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,750,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

