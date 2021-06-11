Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Update

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the May 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from $42.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

HDIUF remained flat at $$25.93 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $29.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.3207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

