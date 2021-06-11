Harlan S. Robins Sells 3,895 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $140,181.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,447.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 619,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,132. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.50. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,027,000 after purchasing an additional 170,882 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

