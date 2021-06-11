Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.53.

A number of research firms have commented on HOG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.50. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

