Harley-Davidson’s (HOG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.94% from the company’s previous close.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. 20,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

