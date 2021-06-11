Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Harmonic posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLIT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. 3,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,151. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.26 million, a P/E ratio of -50.66, a PEG ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

