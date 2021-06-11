Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Holdings Decreased by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. cut its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,312 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Harmonic worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.60. 3,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,151. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $768.26 million, a PE ratio of -50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

