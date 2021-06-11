Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits One Day Volume of $463,927.00

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $34.13 million and $463,927.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $59.57 or 0.00160867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001138 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000746 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 606,843 coins and its circulating supply is 572,890 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

