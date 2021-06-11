Hashgard (GARD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $123,088.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $123,088.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00057657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.10 or 0.00765592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00084650 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

