HashNet BitEco Price Tops $0.0345 (HNB)

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, HashNet BitEco has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One HashNet BitEco coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HashNet BitEco has a market cap of $1.02 million and $116.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashNet BitEco alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00058923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.47 or 0.00777435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00085791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

HashNet BitEco Coin Profile

HNB is a coin. HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 coins. The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO . HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashNet BitEco’s official website is hnb.eco . HashNet BitEco’s official message board is medium.com/@hnb.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HashNet BitEco

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashNet BitEco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashNet BitEco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashNet BitEco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashNet BitEco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashNet BitEco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.