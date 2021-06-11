Hathor (HTR) Trading Down 31.7% Over Last 7 Days

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Hathor has a market capitalization of $66.18 million and $1.95 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00055885 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00149971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00186790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.48 or 0.01112232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,761.74 or 1.00069099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.