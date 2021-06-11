Hays (LON:HAS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 173 ($2.26). Hays shares last traded at GBX 168.80 ($2.21), with a volume of 2,485,214 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 135 ($1.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 166.02. The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -337.60.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

