HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,698,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 472,565 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.95% of HDFC Bank worth $2,773,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 59.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,598,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,184,000 after buying an additional 593,171 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 721.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 61,205 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 61.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,013,000 after acquiring an additional 543,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 378,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,488,000 after purchasing an additional 61,778 shares during the period. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.07. 2,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $84.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.82.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

