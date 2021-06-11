Head to Head Analysis: Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) vs. Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ardelyx and Aptinyx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx $7.57 million 98.58 -$94.31 million ($1.05) -7.20 Aptinyx $1.56 million 182.67 -$50.05 million ($1.02) -4.10

Aptinyx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ardelyx. Ardelyx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptinyx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ardelyx and Aptinyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx -812.17% -78.63% -50.79% Aptinyx -2,108.05% -37.99% -36.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.8% of Ardelyx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Aptinyx shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ardelyx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Aptinyx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ardelyx has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptinyx has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ardelyx and Aptinyx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aptinyx 1 0 8 0 2.78

Ardelyx currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.97%. Aptinyx has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 185.95%. Given Aptinyx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aptinyx is more favorable than Ardelyx.

Summary

Aptinyx beats Ardelyx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. It also develops RDX013, a small molecule potassium secretagogue program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; and RDX020, a small molecule program for the treatment of metabolic acidosis. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia. It is also developing NYX-783, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors (NMDAr) modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat post-traumatic stress disorder; and NYX-458, an NMDAr modulator, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of Parkinson's disease cognitive impairment. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

