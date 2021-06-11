Head-To-Head Analysis: UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) versus LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of UFP Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares UFP Technologies and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 7.59% 7.80% 6.73% LENSAR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UFP Technologies and LENSAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $179.37 million 2.41 $13.37 million $1.77 32.45 LENSAR $26.38 million 3.63 -$19.77 million ($4.28) -2.05

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for UFP Technologies and LENSAR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00

LENSAR has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.31%. Given LENSAR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats LENSAR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales forces and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

