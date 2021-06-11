Head to Head Analysis: Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) & Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD)

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) and Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

This table compares Warner Music Group and Wizard Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Music Group -6.48% -1,870.00% -2.84% Wizard Brands -184.16% N/A -134.46%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Warner Music Group and Wizard Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Music Group 1 8 8 0 2.41 Wizard Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Warner Music Group presently has a consensus price target of $36.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.63%. Given Warner Music Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than Wizard Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Warner Music Group shares are held by institutional investors. 80.5% of Warner Music Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 83.2% of Wizard Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Warner Music Group and Wizard Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Music Group $4.46 billion 4.03 -$475.00 million ($0.65) -53.82 Wizard Brands $4.52 million 1.59 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

Wizard Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Warner Music Group.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Wizard Brands on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

Wizard Brands Company Profile

Wizard Brands Inc. produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in North America. Its live multimedia conventions offer a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels. The company's conventions also provide sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship opportunities for entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail businesses. It serves movie studios, video game producers, comic book publishers, television broadcasters, and toy manufacturers. Wizard Brands Inc. markets its comic conventions through various media outlets, such as including social media, websites, public relations, television, radio, out-of-home media, email, flyers, and postcards, as well as newspapers, national press, and blogs. The company was formerly known as Wizard Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Wizard Brands Inc. in July 2020. Wizard Brands Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Utah, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.