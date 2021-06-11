Head to Head Contrast: aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) & Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Alector’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 7.32 -$16.22 million ($1.77) -2.69 Alector $21.10 million 73.91 -$190.23 million ($2.45) -7.98

aTyr Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for aTyr Pharma and Alector, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alector 0 0 4 0 3.00

aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 236.13%. Alector has a consensus price target of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 76.77%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Alector.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma -155.18% -67.48% -54.91% Alector -1,122.03% -69.73% -39.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Alector shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Alector on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19. Its product ATYR1923 is in Phase 1b/2a multi-center clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis. The company is also developing ATYR2810, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development for the treatment of various aggressive cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of ATYR1923 for ILDs in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and AL003, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, its products in development stage include AL044 that targets MS4A4A, a risk gene for Alzheimer's disease; and 8 candidates in immuno-neurology/immuno-oncology field comprise ADP012, ADP016, ADP017, ADP023, ADP026, ADP122, ADP009, and ADP022. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

