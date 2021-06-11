Head to Head Review: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) & Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stamps.com and Envestnet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com 0 1 1 0 2.50 Envestnet 0 2 7 1 2.90

Stamps.com currently has a consensus target price of $300.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.05%. Envestnet has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.30%. Given Stamps.com’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stamps.com is more favorable than Envestnet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of Stamps.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Envestnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Stamps.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stamps.com and Envestnet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com $757.98 million 4.68 $178.66 million $10.42 18.57 Envestnet $998.23 million 4.32 -$3.11 million $1.74 45.55

Stamps.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Envestnet. Stamps.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Stamps.com has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stamps.com and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com 24.68% 25.32% 19.10% Envestnet 1.87% 11.50% 5.20%

Summary

Stamps.com beats Envestnet on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Media Mail, Parcel Select, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, and others. The company's USPS mailing solutions enable customers to print electronic postage on labels, envelopes, postcards, paper, and customs forms using personal computing device, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions; consolidation services; back-end integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end users; and branded insurance for packages. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps brand, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, mailing labels, postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, large retailers, and shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data intelligence platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

