Head-To-Head Survey: AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) vs. CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and CF Industries (NYSE:CF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and CF Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 CF Industries 0 5 9 0 2.64

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.33%. CF Industries has a consensus price target of $49.64, suggesting a potential downside of 7.74%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than CF Industries.

Volatility and Risk

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Industries has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and CF Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $157.64 million 0.73 -$53.71 million ($0.67) -3.24 CF Industries $4.12 billion 2.80 $317.00 million $1.47 36.60

CF Industries has higher revenue and earnings than AgroFresh Solutions. AgroFresh Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CF Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of CF Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of CF Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and CF Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -20.22% -6.30% -2.29% CF Industries 9.52% 7.17% 3.34%

Summary

CF Industries beats AgroFresh Solutions on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers to enhance produce freshness and quality while reducing waste. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in near-harvest management of pome fruit, blueberries, and cherries; FreshCloud, a digital technology service platform of produce monitoring and screening solutions; LandSpring, a 1-MCP technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings; and RipeLock, a packaging technology solution for fruits and vegetables. In addition, the company offers fungicides, disinfectants, coatings, and packinghouse equipment for the citrus market. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

