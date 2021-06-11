Head-To-Head Survey: Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) & Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Africa Oil has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Africa Oil and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Africa Oil N/A 22.17% 17.66% Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Africa Oil and Harbour Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Africa Oil 0 1 1 0 2.50 Harbour Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Africa Oil currently has a consensus price target of $1.60, indicating a potential upside of 58.42%. Given Africa Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Africa Oil is more favorable than Harbour Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Africa Oil and Harbour Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Africa Oil N/A N/A -$17.61 million N/A N/A Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 3.68 $164.30 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Africa Oil.

Summary

Africa Oil beats Harbour Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp. in August 2007. Africa Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

