Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,098 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,098 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Brady worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 78.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brady by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

NYSE BRC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.48. 989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.95. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

BRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.