Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,164,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of CyrusOne as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,596 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.45.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.49. 41,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,176. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 215.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

