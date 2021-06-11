Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 966,336 Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 966,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,041,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Sunstone Hotel Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

SHO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. 37,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,043. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,699 shares of company stock worth $606,887. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

