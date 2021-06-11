Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,545 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

EPAC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.33. 478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,695. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.34 and a beta of 1.48. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

