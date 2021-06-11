Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 178,068 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,068 shares during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health makes up approximately 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.52% of Phibro Animal Health worth $15,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,116,000 after buying an additional 114,728 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

