Heartland Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,369 shares during the period. Thor Industries comprises 1.3% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Thor Industries worth $21,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $114.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.01. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

