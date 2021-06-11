Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 343,325 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of The Bancorp worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Bancorp by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Bancorp by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

TBBK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. 3,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,291. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $26.68.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

