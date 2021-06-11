Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,725,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,602 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Educational Services accounts for 1.1% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 10.10% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $17,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at $2,376,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 119,626 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 74.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 56,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

LINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,867. The company has a market cap of $208.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.