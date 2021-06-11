Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Cloudera worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,066 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLDR remained flat at $$15.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 86,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

