Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Highwoods Properties worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 457.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 348,270 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,244. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

