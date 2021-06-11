Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $11.97 Million Stock Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.61% of Pretium Resources worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,328,000 after buying an additional 1,006,157 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,567,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,606,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after purchasing an additional 194,945 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 824,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $21,272,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVG remained flat at $$10.59 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.19. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -117.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PVG shares. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.